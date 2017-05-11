Aprende inglés: el médico que atiende a pacientes a sus 105 años

En esta nueva serie, los periodistas de la BBC te ayudan a practicar inglés con los titulares de las noticias de la semana. Mira el video y aprende nuevo vocabulario.

Titulares:

Statins could be used to treat multiple sclerosis

Pollution is damaging Buddha's birthplace in Nepal

Meet the 105-year-old man still working

Transcripción:

Statins - prescribed to 6 million of us every year to lower cholesterol. But in the coming months, a major new trial will test whether they could help tackle a condition which could wreak devastation on sufferers. Multiple sclerosis causes the immune system to attack the lining of the nerves. A previous smaller study suggested statins did have an impact. This trial will provide much more information.

This is where Buddha was born more than 2,600 years ago. The historic site is a major tourism draw, but many visitors feel uneasy breathing in the air. The sacred site is already a pollution hotspot because dirty air blows in from India, but there's also an industrial area down the road. Scientists have warned that the rising air pollution is already damaging historic artefacts.

Bill Frankland is 105 years old. This Briton fought in World War Two and is still working today. Frankland says his longevity is down to these exercises. He does them every morning, and they take an hour to complete. It's no surprise that this man values fitness – he is a doctor, after all!

Palabras, frases y definiciones:

condition

illness

draw

attraction

is down to

as a result of

Watch the video online: http://bbc.in/2q6dGft

Ejercicio:

Use one of the words or phrases from Lingohack to complete each of these sentences. Note that you may have to change the form of a word or phrase to complete the sentence correctly.

condition / draw / is down to

1. My marks are always high, I know. But it ________ less partying and more studying!

2. Your sister shouldn't take part in this marathon. She has a heart ________.

3. Are you planning to visit Brazil? The Christ the Redeemer statue is a big ________.

Respuestas:

1. My marks are always high, I know. But it is down to less partying and more studying!

2. Your sister shouldn't take part in this marathon. She has a heart condition.

3. Are you planning to visit Brazil? The Christ the Redeemer statue is a big draw.