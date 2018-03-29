Worried about data privacy? Here are five quick ways to reduce your digital footprint

Derechos de autor de la imagen Getty Images

Over the last week, Facebook's Cambridge Analytica scandal has led to intense debates around personal data - how it is being collected and used without consent.

The data analytics firm used personal information harvested from more than 50 million Facebook profiles, without permission, to build a system that could target US voters with personalised political advertisements based on their psychological profile.

You may have known, even before this story broke, that the likes of Facebook and Google store your data - but do you know the extent of it?

We spoke to Berlin-based Tactical Tech, a non-profit group that specialises in digital security, to find out how you can review your online data and get rid of all that unused information.

1. Cleaning up your Facebook profile

Facebook gives you the option to download ALL your information - this includes your photos and every message you've ever sent or received.

To get your copy: Go to General Account Settings and click 'Download a copy of your Facebook data' - it will then be emailed to you.

While you're there, you can look under 'Apps' to remove unwanted ones that have been storing information about you. (Remember that quiz you took ages ago? It's probably stored a lot of data).

Before you remove that unwanted app - check out what they have on you, you may be surprised by how much info they hold.

Apart from this, you can un-tag yourself in all those pictures that you don't like.

Click on View Activity Log on your profile page to scroll through all those photos and posts you are tagged in and pick the ones you want to delete.

2. Ok Google, how much do you know about me?

It is highly likely that you use at least one Google product every day.

And, that the company knows you better than anyone else.

Sign in to your account, click on your logo and go to the Privacy checkup page to regain control over your data.

As you go through step 3 is 'Personalise your Google experience' - this throws the control in your hands - you can limit what information is logged in the future by moving the toggles to the left.

You can also control the access you provide to apps.

If you want all the data that Google has on you, check this link: google.com/takeout

3. Let's talk about location data

If you own a smartphone, chances are you've been giving third-party apps rich insights into who you are, where you live, and where you go.

Here's how you can get to your location history:

• Android: Open Google Maps > menu > Your timeline. Select individual items for more detail.

• iPhone: Settings > Privacy > Location Services > scroll down and select System Services > scroll down and select Frequent/Significant Locations. Select individual items for more detail.

On your mobile/desktop browser, visit: https://www.google.com/maps/timeline?pb

If you want to deny these and other third-party apps the permission to track you:

• Android: Settings > Apps > App permissions > Location.

• iPhone: Settings > Privacy > Location Services > manage location access on a per-app basis.

4. Try using a private browser

Remember browsing through an online shopping site and then seeing those items on every page you visit?

These are trackers owned by third-party companies.

They sit behind the scenes and collect a wide range of data - including our searches, the websites we visit and our IP address (which gives away location data).

The bad news is that no browser's settings are actually private by default: most store cookies, as well as your browsing history, web form entries and other information - which can then get shared.

But Google, Firefox and Safari all offer a private or 'incognito' browsing mode that is set to automatically delete your browsing history, cookies, temporary files and web form entries every time you close the browser.

Try it out yourself:

Open your browser (Firefox, Chrome, Chromium or Safari) and go to Menu > New Private/Incognito Window (depending on the browser).

To set Private Browsing permanently in Firefox or Safari, go to:

Firefox: menu > Preferences > Privacy > History: Firefox will: select Use custom settings for history > check Always use private browsing mode.

Safari: Safari in the top bar > Preferences > General > Safari opens with: select A new private window.

5. Ask yourself: Do I really need all these apps?

Do you know how many apps are on your phone? Take a guess, and then grab your phone and count them.

Higher than expected? It might get difficult to make a decision about which ones to delete but considering these questions might help:

Do you really need it?

When last did you use it?

What data can it collect?

Who's behind the app?

Do you trust them?

Do you know their privacy policy?

What benefit are you getting in return for all that data collection?

Now, you might be ready to delete some.