En esta nueva serie, los periodistas de la BBC te ayudan a practicar inglés con una noticia de la semana. Mira el video y aprende nuevo vocabulario.

Título

Heart surgery and your body clock

Aprende palabras relacionadas con...

Health

Vocabulario

Biological clock: a system in the body that controls when certain regular activities happen.

Open-heart surgery: a medical operation in which the body is cut open and the heart is repaired.

Complications: issues that make a medical problem harder or more difficult to treat.

High-risk patients: people receiving medical care who are at more risk of dying.

Medicine: (en este caso) the practice of treating or preventing illnesses.

Responde a esto...

According to this study, at what time of day is there less risk to your health if you are going to have medical surgery?

Transcripción

There’s a biological clock keeping time inside all of us. It's the reason we want to sleep at night, but it also drives huge changes in the way our body works including in our heart muscle.

This is lifesaving open-heart surgery. The operation puts the heart under huge stress and the study in Lille in France suggests the body clock also influences our recovery.

The study on five hundred patients showed the risk of complications, including heart attacks, halved from 18 percent in morning operations to just nine percent in the afternoon.

The researchers said patients should not be frightened away from vital surgery. They want to do more studies, but think high-risk patients might benefit from being moved to the afternoon.

This study shows the potential of doing medicine in time with the body clock and the researchers are now investigating other types of surgery.

¿Lo entendiste?

According to this study, at what time of day is there less risk to your health if you are going to have medical surgery?

The answer is in the afternoon. The study found the risk of complications, including heart attacks, halved from 18 percent in morning operations to just nine percent in the afternoon.

¿Sabías que...?

The first heart transplant was carried out 50 years ago in 1967, by surgeon Christiaan Barnard, in Cape Town, South Africa. The patient lived for 18 days.