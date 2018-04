Por qué a Kimbal, el hermano menor de Elon Musk, también lo consideran un revolucionario

Sunday morning goals! We love seeing all the creative dishes using Square Roots greens. Pictured below: pita, two 6 minute eggs, #realfood #entrepreneur Brian Morgan’s sorrel, labneh, furikake, and an apple. Share your local, real food eats with us by tagging @squarerootsgrow! #brooklyn #nyc #getlocal #localrealfood

A post shared by Square Roots (@squarerootsgrow) on Mar 11, 2018 at 12:31pm PDT