Las estrellas de YouTube más populares en Corea del Norte, el país más hermético del mundo

Pyongyang's ubiquitous "Traffic Ladies" have over the years become a less common sight as they are slowly being replaced by traffic lights. Photograph them while you still can as they'll be gone in a few years. . . #northkorea #pyongyang #insidenorthkorea #dprk #traffic #humansofnorthkorea #korean

