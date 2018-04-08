BBC News Home
Suspected Syria chemical attack kills 70
The government alleges a "fabrication" despite graphic images of bodies in rebel-held Douma.
Brazil's Lula surrenders to police
The former president is flown to prison by helicopter to begin a 12-year sentence for corruption.
The migrant caravan Trump keeps referencing
Central American migrants still on the move in Mexico tell the BBC where they hope to end up.
Man dies in Trump Tower blaze
A resident dies and four firefighters are injured in a fire at the president's New York skyscraper.
Orban tipped to win as Hungary votes
Polls have consistently placed the Eurosceptic leader and his party in the lead before Sunday's vote.
Egypt's problem with sexy cinema
Film director Hala Khalil says parts of her films have been removed as boundaries become tougher.
Two killed as van drives into German crowd
The driver shot himself after ploughing into people outside a restaurant in the city of Muenster.
Canada 'in shock' at ice hockey bus crash
At least 15 people were killed in the collision between a bus and a lorry in Saskatchewan.
Russian meeting call 'diversionary tactic'
The UK calls Russia's response "unsatisfactory" after the Russian Embassy calls for a meeting.
Israel to investigate killing of journalist
The Palestinian reporter was wearing a press vest when he and eight others were fatally shot during clashes.
Man 'kept son in cage for over 20 years'
Japanese police arrest a 73-year-old man who allegedly kept his son in a wooden cage.
Russell Crowe holds 'divorce auction'
The actor clears out his "stuff", with his armour from Gladiator smashing expectations.
Vatican ex-diplomat held for 'child porn'
Monsignor Carlo Alberto Capella had been recalled from a US diplomatic post after allegations were made.
Watch Commonwealth Games: McClenaghan beats Whitlock for NI's first gold
Watch BBC TV coverage, in-play clips and follow text updates on day four from the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.
