BBC News Home

Top Stories

A boy is given an inhaler after a chemical attack

Suspected Syria chemical attack kills 70

The government alleges a "fabrication" despite graphic images of bodies in rebel-held Douma.

Related content

Lula holds up his hands as he addresses supporters

Brazil's Lula surrenders to police

The former president is flown to prison by helicopter to begin a 12-year sentence for corruption.

The migrant caravan taking shelter in Puebla.
Video

The migrant caravan Trump keeps referencing

Central American migrants still on the move in Mexico tell the BBC where they hope to end up.

Smoke pours from part of the Trump Tower

Man dies in Trump Tower blaze

A resident dies and four firefighters are injured in a fire at the president's New York skyscraper.

Viktor Orban and his wife Aniko Levai vote in the Sunday election

Orban tipped to win as Hungary votes

Polls have consistently placed the Eurosceptic leader and his party in the lead before Sunday's vote.

An Egyptian film.
Video

Egypt's problem with sexy cinema

Film director Hala Khalil says parts of her films have been removed as boundaries become tougher.

Picture of van in square with statue and crowd surrounding it, outside of restaurant.

Two killed as van drives into German crowd

The driver shot himself after ploughing into people outside a restaurant in the city of Muenster.

The Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team

Canada 'in shock' at ice hockey bus crash

At least 15 people were killed in the collision between a bus and a lorry in Saskatchewan.

Yulia and Sergei Skripal

Russian meeting call 'diversionary tactic'

The UK calls Russia's response "unsatisfactory" after the Russian Embassy calls for a meeting.

Mortally wounded Palestinian journalist Yasser Murtaja, 31, is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops at the Israel-Gaza border

Israel to investigate killing of journalist

The Palestinian reporter was wearing a press vest when he and eight others were fatally shot during clashes.

A Japanese police officer's uniform

Man 'kept son in cage for over 20 years'

Japanese police arrest a 73-year-old man who allegedly kept his son in a wooden cage.

Mortally wounded Palestinian journalist Yasser Murtaja, 31, is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops at the Israel-Gaza border

Israel to investigate killing of journalist

The Palestinian reporter was wearing a press vest when he and eight others were fatally shot during clashes.

A Japanese police officer's uniform

Man 'kept son in cage for over 20 years'

Japanese police arrest a 73-year-old man who allegedly kept his son in a wooden cage.

Gladiator memorabilia at Russell Crowe auction

Russell Crowe holds 'divorce auction'

The actor clears out his "stuff", with his armour from Gladiator smashing expectations.

The Vatican

Vatican ex-diplomat held for 'child porn'

Monsignor Carlo Alberto Capella had been recalled from a US diplomatic post after allegations were made.

Max Whitlock and Rhys McClenaghan
Live

Watch Commonwealth Games: McClenaghan beats Whitlock for NI's first gold

Watch BBC TV coverage, in-play clips and follow text updates on day four from the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

News Navigation