Image caption The cold snap led to greater demand for gas

The harder than usual winter in the UK has been good news for British Gas owner Centrica.

The firm said the cold snap had led to a 7% rise in domestic gas consumption in the first three months of 2010.

And price cutting back in February led to a rise in customer numbers, with British Gas adding over 200,000 customers so far this year.

In a statement, Centrica said that the outlook for the full year remained positive.

"Given current trading conditions, residential energy supply is expected to perform strongly in 2010 with profit heavily weighted towards the first half," the company said.