Glasgow & West Scotland

Gang attacks fire crew at Greenock blaze

  • 24 May 2010

Firefighters were attacked by a gang of youths when they were called to deal with a blaze in Greenock.

Missiles were thrown at the crew as it worked to put out fires in bins in Angus Road, in the Larkfield area, on Sunday night.

They were forced to retreat until police arrived and they finally put out the fires at about 2300 BST.

No members of the emergency services were injured and there was no damage to fire or police vehicles.

Investigations are continuing.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites