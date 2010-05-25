Two men have been arrested after a group of youths let rabbits loose in a park to be chased by dogs.

The incident happened at about 1950 BST on Monday at Maryfield Park near Barnton Road in Dumfries.

About a dozen young people were seen at the time and a number of dead rabbits were later found in the playing fields.

Police said two arrests had been made but they are keen to trace any witnesses to the incident.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and has information has been asked to contact Dumfries and Galloway Constabulary.