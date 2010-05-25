Two dead after Donegal car crash
Two men have died in a road accident in County Donegal.
The men died after two cars collided at about 2000 BST on Monday at Leat Beg in Fanad.
The driver of one of the cars, a man aged 25, and the front seat passenger in the second car, a 19-year-old man, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The 19-year-old driver of the second car was taken to Letterkenny General Hospital, where his condition is described as non life-threatening.
The scene is currently closed to traffic and Irish police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.