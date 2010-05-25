Two dead after Donegal car crash

Image caption A third man injured in the accident is being treated in hospital

Two men have died in a road accident in County Donegal.

The men died after two cars collided at about 2000 BST on Monday at Leat Beg in Fanad.

The driver of one of the cars, a man aged 25, and the front seat passenger in the second car, a 19-year-old man, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 19-year-old driver of the second car was taken to Letterkenny General Hospital, where his condition is described as non life-threatening.

The scene is currently closed to traffic and Irish police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.