In full: DWP statement on ESA

Statement from the Department of Work and Pensions regarding medical assessments for the new ESA benefit.

"The assessment is about creating a fairer and more accurate picture of a person's physical or mental condition. This is how claimants can best get the right help and support.

"People who are terminally ill are automatically placed in the support group with their claim fast-tracked so that we can ensure that they receive the help they need as quickly as possible.

"We will continue to work with organisations like Citizens Advice and Macmillan to make sure their concerns are addressed."

"When an appeal is lodged, the case, the information and evidence provided is thoroughly re-examined.

"When cases go to an appeal tribunal, new information is often provided which changes the initial decision. This information was not available when the initial decision was made so it is not accurate to equate the 40% figure with failure."

"People need much more support to manage their conditions and get help to find work and moving them to ESA is the best way to do that.

"We are fully aware this is a big undertaking and that is why we are working on plans to make the change happen as smoothly as possible."