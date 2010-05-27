Four men have been charged following a series of police raids in Norfolk.

The county's drugs and serious crime squad made six arrests over the last 10 days, working with officers from Lynn and Wisbech.

Four men, aged between 27 and 49, were charged with conspiracy to supply amphetamines.

They were released on bail until court hearings in June. Two other men were released on police bail while inquiries continue.

Those charged include a 49-year-old from Hillburn Avenue, Wisbech, and a 27-year-old from Waterden Close, North Lynn.

A 31-year-old from Saddlebow Road, South Lynn, was also charged with possession of heroin.

A 38-year-old man from Hillington Square also faces a charge of dangerous driving.