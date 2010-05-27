The unionist unity candidate who lost out in the general election to Michelle Gildernew has launched a legal challenge over the result.

Rodney Connor has asked the Election Court in Belfast to review his narrow defeat in Fermanagh and South Tyrone.

Sinn Fein's Michelle Gildernew won the seat by just four votes after three recounts.

A spokeswoman for the Lord Chief Justice's Office said: "We have had an application lodged by Rodney Connor."

Mr Connor, the unionist unity candidate who was supported by the DUP and the Ulster Unionists, has lodged an application with the Election Court which normally sits in Belfast.

He wants the result to be re-examined. It is not the first time this constituency has become the focus of legal challenges.

In 2001, when Ms Gildernew won with a majority of just 53 votes the Ulster Unionist candidate, James Cooper, questioned the result.

On Thursday, Ms Gildernew said it was a legal matter between Mr Connor and the Electoral Office.

"As far as I am concerned, the people of Fermanagh and South Tyrone have spoken and returned me as their MP," she said.

The general election took place on 6 May.