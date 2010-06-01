Norfolk

New £1.5m podiatry theatre opens at Norwich hospital

  • 1 June 2010

The first of two £1.5m podiatry theatres has opened at at a hospital in Norfolk.

The unit at Norwich Community Hospital aims to reduce waiting times and increase services for people with feet and lower limb problems.

Preparation and recovery suites were also created during a refurbishment of the site. A second theatre will open in the next few weeks, NHS Norfolk said.

The hospital's old, single theatre was outdated, it added.

