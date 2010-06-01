New £1.5m podiatry theatre opens at Norwich hospital
- 1 June 2010
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The first of two £1.5m podiatry theatres has opened at at a hospital in Norfolk.
The unit at Norwich Community Hospital aims to reduce waiting times and increase services for people with feet and lower limb problems.
Preparation and recovery suites were also created during a refurbishment of the site. A second theatre will open in the next few weeks, NHS Norfolk said.
The hospital's old, single theatre was outdated, it added.