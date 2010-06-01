Image caption Peter Kinloch was raising money for the charity OCD Action

A 28-year-old man from Merseyside has died hours after reaching the summit of Mount Everest.

Peter Kinloch, who lived in Halewood, got into difficulties as he made his way down the mountain last Wednesday.

Mr Kinloch, an experienced climber who worked as an IT specialist for Merseyside Police, was climbing Everest to raise money for charity OCD Action.

The charity said he "died whilst realising his dream."

Mr Kinloch was born in Merseyside and moved to the Isle of Skye before returning to Liverpool to study at John Moores University.

He had previously climbed several other mountains, including Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania and Mount Elbrus in Russia, to raise money for OCD Action.

A statement from the charity said: "It is with great sadness that we have to report Peter Kinloch, a long standing supporter of OCD Action, has died whilst realising his dream of scaling Everest.

The fact that he was on Everest to raise money for charity is testament to his character Assistant Chief Constable Colin Matthews, Merseyside Police

"Peter was undertaking this climb, part of the seven summits challenge in aid of OCD Action and to raise awareness of OCD.

"Our hearts go out to his family and friends at this time."

Merseyside Police said he would be "deeply missed" by his colleagues.

Assistant Chief Constable Colin Matthews said: "Peter was a popular and much valued member of Merseyside Police, where he worked in the force's IT department.

"The fact that he was on Everest to raise money for charity is testament to his character.

"He will be greatly missed by all his colleagues and our deepest condolences go to his family and friends."

The Seven Summits Challenge sees climbers conquering the highest peak on each of the seven continents.

Everest was his fifth summit, leaving Carstensz Pyramid in Indonesia and Mount Vinson in Antarctica to complete.

At 8,848m (29,028ft) tall, Mount Everest is the world's highest mountain. Part of the Himalaya range in Asia, it is located on the border of Nepal and China.