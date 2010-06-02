A woman has been arrested after a car crash in Lincolnshire which left two teenagers needing hospital treatment.

Emergency services were called to the A1 at Long Bennington on Tuesday evening after the car had hit the central reservation and overturned.

Police said the driver, a 51-year-old local woman, was arrested and the road closed while the wreckage was cleared.

Two passengers, aged 16 and 19, were taken to hospital for treatment to non life-threatening injuries.