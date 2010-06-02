A total of £90,000 has been set aside by Torbay and South Devon Employment and Skills Board to improve people's job opportunities in Torbay.

Organisations that help jobless people are urged to apply for grants as well as firms looking to improve skills and employment prospects through training.

The only criterion is that the projects are based in Torbay and benefit locals.

Application forms are available from Torbay Development Agency and must be returned by 30 June.