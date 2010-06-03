£21m of 'items' seized by police

Image caption Drugs and cash were among the items recovered by the PSNI in intelligence-led operations.

£21m worth of drugs, cigarettes, cash and cars were seized by police last year in intelligence-led operations.

Nine hundred suspects were arrested in the operations between April 2009 and March this year.

Assistant Chief Constable Drew Harris, who leads the Crime Operations Department, welcomed the figures.

"My officers are using intelligence to make a substantial impact on serious, organised and volume crime."

"The outcome is that communities are safer and criminals do not profit from crime.

"By any yardstick this is an outstanding achievement," he said.

The £21.7m total consisted of £17.4m worth of drugs, £3.5m of other goods, including contraband cigarettes, vehicles to the value of £459,000 and £350,000 in cash.