Image caption Kraft says its Cheltenham HQ will close by 2011

A task force has been set up to promote Cheltenham's business sector after two major firms decided to pull their headquarters out of the town.

Food giant Kraft announced last month it was to leave, affecting 500 jobs.

And Chelsea Building Society is going in a merger with the York society with 65 jobs at risk.

Talks are taking place between business leaders and local politicians on how to lessen the impact of the closures on Cheltenham.

The task force is made up of borough council leader Steve Jordan, MP Martin Horwood and members of the business group Gloucestershire First.

Councillor Jordan said it was important to ensure that the county as a whole remained popular to businesses.

"Where we are aware of companies looking to move into Britain, we're making sure Gloucestershire features as the place to be.

"We're talking to the people involved in making the decisions, showing them around the area, making sure that we're proactive when we get tips about people who are thinking of moving."