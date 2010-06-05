Image caption The vessel is expected to leave Belfast on Saturday.

Most of the passengers from an Italian-registered cruise ship which was kept in Belfast because of safety concerns are being flown home.

The Vistamar was not allowed to leave the dock after it failed an inspection by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency this week.

It set sail later on Saturday but the majority of more than 200 passengers, had already left.

The coastguard had said that 10 of the ship's 100 fire doors were faulty.

It also said that one of the lifeboat engines would not start.