Image caption Stewart and Pattinson picked up the award for best kiss

The second instalment in the Twilight franchise won five prizes at the MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles - emulating the success of the first movie in 2009.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon won best movie while Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson took the acting awards.

Sandra Bullock, making her first TV appearance since her split with ex-husband Jesse James, was also honoured.

"Go back to making fun of me, I don't care," Bullock said as she picked up her lifetime achievement award.

Pattinson, 24, also took the global superstar prize while he and real-life girlfriend Stewart, 20, won best kiss.

No matter what you might have seen or heard or read lately, I love what I do and I'm not going anywhere Sandra Bullock

"I guess Twilight is really awesome, and I agree," said Stewart, picking up her best actress award.

The show, hosted by comedian Aziz Ansari, was opened by Tom Cruise who appeared in character as Les Grossman from film Tropic Thunder.

Cruise appeared in a choreographed dance routine with Jennifer Lopez which culminated in the actor doing the splits.

Mock kiss

Bullock said she wanted to use her speech to clear up some tabloid rumours.

Image caption Scarlett Johansson and Sandra Bullock mocked up a passionate kiss

"Number one, I'm not dead," she said.

"No matter what you might have seen or heard or read lately, I love what I do and I'm not going anywhere."

The 45-year-old actress was presented with her award by her All About Steve co-star Bradley Cooper, The Proposal co-star Betty White and Scarlett Johansson, who mocked up a passionate kiss with Bullock.

"Now that we have done that, can we please go back to normal?" Bullock said after the kiss.

Image caption Tom Felton received his award from Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell

British actor Tom Felton, 22, won the best villain prize for his performances as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, beating Oscar winner Christoph Waltz - for Inglourious Basterds - who was in the same category.

"It's ridiculous really, isn't it?" Felton said.

"To be in the same category as him is a bit of a joke, really, let alone to actually beat him."

Felton's award was presented by actor Mark Wahlberg and comedian Will Ferrell, who both initially hung above the stage on trip wires.

The pair were spoofing last year's awards when Sacha Baron Cohen, dressed as his character Bruno, flew in on a wire before landing on rapper Eminem and baring his naked backside.

'Coolest moments'

Anna Kendrick, who co-starred alongside George Clooney in the Oscar-nominated Up in the Air, won best newcomer.

"This is the coolest moment ever. This is going on my coffee table."

South Korean pop star and actor Rain, who appeared in action movie Ninja Assassin, won "biggest badass star".

And The Hangover star Zach Galifianakis won best comedy performance.

Other winners included Obsessed co-stars Beyonce Knowles and Ali Larter, for best fight, and Mamma Mia's Amanda Seyfried, for scariest moment in comedy horror film Jennifer's Body.

Performers on the night included Christina Aguilera, Katy Perry and Snoop Dogg.