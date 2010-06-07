Two dead in separate road crashes

Separate crashes on Scotland's roads left two male drivers dead on Sunday evening.

Daniel McAra, 19, died at the scene after his Vauxhall Corsa was involved in a head-on collision with a Land Rover Discovery on the A85 near Perth.

The two occupants of the Land Rover were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee after suffering minor injuries.

Meanwhile, a crash between a BMW car and a Land Rover on Halbeath Road, Dunfermline, killed the BMW driver.

Both incidents happened at about 2145 BST on Sunday.

Police have appealed for witnesses to either crash to come forward.