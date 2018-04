Crofters are being encouraged to try growing soft fruit such as raspberries as well as more traditional crops.

The Scottish Crofting Federation said there was now increased demand for locally-grown fruit and it offered to help crofters who wanted to diversify.

It arranged for 16 soft fruit growers from Skye and Sutherland to visit well-established fruit farms in Moray and on the Black Isle.

Techniques used in the two areas could now be transferred to the crofts.