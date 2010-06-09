A 56-year-old man has been charged with dozens of sex offences against five boys.

Ian Reginald Mitchell is accused of engaging in sexual activity with his victims and possessing indecent images of them.

The 32 offences against the boys, aged 12 to 14, from Merseyside, Manchester and West Yorkshire, allegedly took place between 1995 and February 2010.

Mr Mitchell, of Mersey Court, Wallasey, is due before Manchester magistrates.

He is charged with one count of sexual activity in the presence of a child, 12 counts of sexual activity with a child, six counts of possessing indecent images of a child and five counts of making indecent images of a child.

He is also charged with four counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and four counts of indecent activity with a child.