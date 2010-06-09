A man has been found guilty of raping a teenage girl and a woman in two separate incidents in Essex.

Phillip Lucas, 22, formerly of Central Avenue, Southend, was convicted of the offences which happened in the town.

The first happened in High Street, in April 2008 when a 21-year-old woman was raped and the second, in Weston Road, in August 2009 involved a 17-year-old.

At Basildon Crown Court Lucas was remanded in custody to be sentenced at a later date.

Det Insp Jim Sandford said: "This man was known to his victims and he preyed on them while on nights out to take advantage of them in the worst possible way.

"By denying he was responsible for these offences he forced his victims to relive their ordeals by giving evidence in court.

"Tribute must be paid to these young women for the courage they have shown in helping bring this predatory man to justice."