Image caption The man was rescued from Newry canal on Thursday morning

A man is being treated in hospital after he was rescued from Newry canal by a passer-by on Thursday morning.

He was found in the water close to the Quays Shopping Centre shortly after 1000 BST. He is understood to be in a critical condition.

John White, who rescued the man, was alerted by a woman at the edge of the waterway.

He said: "I gave her my personal belongings and jumped in. I swam 50 or 60 metres and got hold of the chap."