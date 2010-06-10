Man rescued from Newry canal 'critical'
- 10 June 2010
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man is being treated in hospital after he was rescued from Newry canal by a passer-by on Thursday morning.
He was found in the water close to the Quays Shopping Centre shortly after 1000 BST. He is understood to be in a critical condition.
John White, who rescued the man, was alerted by a woman at the edge of the waterway.
He said: "I gave her my personal belongings and jumped in. I swam 50 or 60 metres and got hold of the chap."