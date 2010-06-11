NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Aberdeen City Council pay action 'moves step nearer'

  • 11 June 2010
Aberdeen City Council
Image caption Aberdeen City Council is seeking to make £4.5m in savings

Council staff in Aberdeen have moved a step closer to possible industrial action after officials recommended withholding an annual salary rise this year.

A consultation with staff and unions has been ongoing for the past three months.

The conclusions will be discussed by councillors at a finance committee meeting next week.

The local authority is looking at ways of saving £4.5m.

A delegation of union representatives is to address the committee next Thursday.

Tommy Campbell of Unite said if the proposals were approved, unions planned to take action.

