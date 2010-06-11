Aberdeen City Council pay action 'moves step nearer'
Council staff in Aberdeen have moved a step closer to possible industrial action after officials recommended withholding an annual salary rise this year.
A consultation with staff and unions has been ongoing for the past three months.
The conclusions will be discussed by councillors at a finance committee meeting next week.
The local authority is looking at ways of saving £4.5m.
A delegation of union representatives is to address the committee next Thursday.
Tommy Campbell of Unite said if the proposals were approved, unions planned to take action.