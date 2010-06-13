Four people have appeared in court charged with murdering a 23-year-old Flintshire man in Chester.

David Tushingham, aged 20, of Blacon, Chester, and three teenage boys from the same area - two aged 17 and one of 16 - were remanded in custody.

At Chester Magistrates Court on Friday they were accused of killing Christopher Garwell, of Connah's Quay, who was found on Chester city walls.

All are due to appear at Chester Crown Court on 12 July.

One 17-year-old and the 16-year-old are also due to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday to apply for bail.

Mr Garwell was treated in the Walton Centre, Liverpool, after he was found unconscious in Chester on Thursday, 3 June, but he died six days later.