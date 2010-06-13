Man due in court on drugs charges

Image caption The 26-year-old will appear at Ballymena Magistrates court on Monday

A 26-year-old man is due to appear in Ballymena Magistrates Court on Monday on a number of drugs charges.

He is also charged with possession of ammunition in suspicious circumstances and possession of firearms without a licence.

The man was arrested in Antrim on Saturday. A house in Ballymena was later searched.

Cannabis with an estimated value of £150,000 and prescription drugs, valued at £15,000 have also been seized.

The 26-year-old is charged with possession of a class 'A' drug, attempted possession of a class 'B' drug with intent to supply, possession of a class 'C' drug with intent to supply.