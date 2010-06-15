Investment for Deep Heat producer

Image caption Mentholatum says the investment will allow it to develop new products

The East Kilbride maker of Deep Heat has announced a multi-million pound investment at the plant.

Mentholatum said the investment would allow it to produce four tubes of Deep Heat every second.

The 90 jobs will be secured at the factory and around 20 new posts will be created.

Mentholatum also makes brands such as Deep Freeze and OXY skin care range and said the new facility would allow it to develop other products.

Mentholatum is owned by the Japanese pharmaceutical group, Rohto.

Its headquarters are in the US and from its East Kilbride site it makes and markets its products to the UK, Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

The original recipe for the cream, which creates heat to help sooth aching muscles, is over 100 years old.