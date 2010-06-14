Image caption Ms Questin's body was discovered by a dog walker in a dried-up pond

An IT specialist has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of murdering a woman whose body was found dumped in a suitcase in Kent.

Clinton Bailey, 36, of Malpas Road, Brockley, south east London, denies murdering 37-year-old care worker Leah Questin in September last year.

The remains of Ms Questin, of Sneyd Road, Cricklewood, north west London, were found on farmland near Rochester.

Mr Bailey was remanded in custody until Friday to await the start of his trial.

The decomposed body of Ms Questin was found by a dog walker in a dried-up pond in Cliffe on 24 September.

She had been reported missing earlier that month.