Image caption The incident happened at Aberdeen Airport in March 2009

Nine climate change protesters delayed an emergency ambulance flight taking off after they stormed Aberdeen Airport, a court has heard.

Five men and four women are on trial facing breach of the peace and vandalism charges at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

It follows an incident at the airport involving a group called Plane Stupid in March 2009.

An airport duty manager told the court the flight was unable to leave.

The defendants are Mark Andrews, 26, from Edinburgh; William Boggia, 44, from Ballater, Aberdeenshire; Matilda Gifford, 25, Daniel Glass, 26, Emilia Karwowska, 20, Jonathan Agnew, 24, and Josephine Hanson, 25, all from Glasgow; James Kerr, 35, from Paisley, Renfrewshire; and Katherine Mackay, 21, from Shipley, West Yorkshire.

All nine deny the charges against them.

The trial continues on Wednesday.