Image caption The arts centre is mainly run by volunteers

A community-run arts centre in Shropshire has been given a £204,000 building grant by a regional development agency.

The Festival Drayton Centre, in Market Drayton, was awarded the money by Advantage West Midlands for a meeting room, toilets and dressing area.

It was last refurbished in 2004 and won a 2006 Market Towns Award for social and community projects.

Centre manager Glynn Jackson said: "We are delighted to be given this grant."

The centre, which is mainly run by volunteers, is currently tendering for the building work, which is due to be completed by mid October.