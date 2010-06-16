The unemployment figure for Devon has fallen for the third month in a row, according to the Office of National Statistics.

There were 8,714 people out of work and claiming benefit in May - 2% of the population and down nearly 800 on the previous month.

Nationally, the number of claimants fell by 30,900 to 1.48 million.

However unemployment in the UK rose by 23,000 to 2.47 million during the three months to April.