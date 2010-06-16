Image caption The seal was swept along by currents caused by the power station

A seal has been rescued after strong currents dragged it into a power station.

The adult male ended up being trapped in a large watery chamber with no means of escape at Wylfa power station near Cemaes Bay on Anglesey.

The seal was rescued by the RSPCA after being spotted by staff at the plant and was later reintroduced to the sea at nearby Cemlyn Bay.

Animal collection officer Mark Harries said the rescue was "challenging".

"This kind of rescue happens from time to time and we're grateful for the vigilance of power station staff," he said.

"Due to the size and nature of the building, this kind of rescue is always a challenge."

The RSPCA said the seal was swept into the building by the strong currents created by the power station.