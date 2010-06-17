Image caption Scottish Power said it hoped to have the hole fixed by September

A huge hole dug by a utilities company that has been "violating an Edinburgh park for months" should be filled in quickly, a local councillor has said.

Marilyne MacLaren, whose council ward covers Bruntsfield Links, has called on Scottish Power to fix the "great scar" immediately.

The hole was dug in February and left enclosed by a fence during cable works.

Scottish Power told the BBC Scotland news website it hoped the hole would be filled in by September.

Ms MacLaren said: "Our patience has begun to wear thin. The summer is the busiest time of the year for parks, so to dig a hole and leave it violating the area for months and months is tactless and insensitive.

"September is far too long, they need to turf it over quickly.

"Bruntsfield Links is very well used by visitors and families and this time of the year is the worst time they could do it.

"As far as I know there is a six week time limit on road works before the company is fined so there should be the same rule for work in parks."

Image caption Scottish Power left a mud slick across Bruntsfield Links in 2006

John Lowe, 64, chairman of local group Environment Forum No 1, said people in the area had been asking him when the hole would be filled in.

He said: "I think it is unsightly and an eyesore. I am annoyed it is taking so long to be refilled. The local schools use the park.

"They ought to have fixed it long ago."

It follows a similar problem in the area when Scottish Power dug a hole in 2006, leaving a massive mud slick across the park for months without sowing new grass seed.

The historic Bruntsfield Links is also reported to be where King James IV played golf in 1502.

A Scottish Power spokesperson, said: "The work at Bruntsfield Links is part of a multi-million pound investment programme to upgrade power cables and electricity supplies across Edinburgh. There has been a small fenced-off section in the Links since February whilst work has been under way on cables in the area.

"The area at the Links is part of a main intersection on the electricity network in Edinburgh, with cables connecting through to a number of different parts of the City.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this work has caused. The City of Edinburgh Council are aware of the project and we are doing all that we can to minimise disruption to the local area whilst this major upgrade is being carried out.

"It is hoped that all works in the area will be completed by September."