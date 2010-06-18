Image caption Jaabe Roberts, pictured with girlfriend Karen Fyfe, was stabbed in the heart

A man has been charged with murdering a 28-year-old in west London.

Karl Lashley, 44, of Shepherd's Bush, west London, is accused of killing Jaabe Roberts on 9 June and is due to appear at West London Magistrates' Court in Hammersmith on Saturday.

The victim, who was found in Askew Road at about 0100 BST, was stabbed in the heart and died in hospital.

Two further people have been given bail over the attack, while three others have been released without charge.