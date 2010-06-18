Image caption Clinton Bailey was shot four times

Two Coventry men jailed for their part in the murder of a man in a city car park have failed in a bid to appeal against their convictions.

The Court of Appeal rejected claims by Charles Turner, 29, and Craig Dooley, 30.

They were amongst five jailed for the murder of Clinton Bailey, shot four times in a car park at the Three Horseshoes, Foleshill, in April 2005.

Mr Bailey, from Foleshill, died in hospital 12 days later.