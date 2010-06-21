Two men have been found with serious injuries after what police believe to have been a car chase through Liverpool.

One of the victims - a 24-year-old - had leg injuries consistent with being run over and the other, aged 25, had stab wounds to his arms and stomach.

They were discovered in Minver Road, West Derby, at 1950 GMT on Sunday.

Detectives believe the two victims were involved in a car chase with a group of men near Melwood Drive.

A 58-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of wounding and affray, police said.

A dark blue Volvo and a Volkswagen Golf were recovered at the scene.

The 25-year-old is in a serious condition, police said.

Police have urged anyone with any information to contact them.