Children at Widewell Primary School in Plymouth are to open a farmers market with their own branded food.

The children, aged seven to 10, have produced a range of own-recipe sausages, crisps and ice cream for sale thanks to help from local producers.

The idea came from children who were selling fruit at playtimes.

The school has had help from professionals in marketing, public relations and product development.

'Professional market'

Deputy head Andy Hodges said: "We want to extend their knowledge of economic activity so we set them the challenge of creating a farmers market."

Plymouth-based Real Ideas Organisation, which is backed by private, government and charitable organisations, advised the school.

"It is absolutely a professional market," said Mr Hodges. "It is a young enterprise.

"All the professionals who have worked with us have been very impressed by the skills and attitude of the children.

"One of the children has been negotiating a deal with us to have her own stall to sell eggs from her own hens, which is fantastic."

Image caption Taste-testing the sausages in the farm's kitchen

Local producers of meat, fish, vegetables, baked and diary products will take stalls at the market, dubbed Fare and Wide.

Visits have taken place to local markets, Riverford organic farm, Langage Farm, Burt's Chips and Moostone Meats, near Wembury, which produced sausages to the children's own recipe - apple, pear, blackberry and pork.

Moostone opened its production facilities to the children for the day to experiment with the right ingredients.

The result was then given the thumbs-up by the children at a taste test in farmer Charlotte Jakin's kitchen.

"It's lovely to be involved," she said.

"It's also nice to think that young people want to know where their food comes from which is really important."

Pupil Ellie May, eight, said: "I've learnt a lot about business and how it works and what goes into running a market. It's been fun and exciting."

The Fare and Wide market at the school is open to everyone and is on 25 June, 2 July and 9 July from 1430 BST to 1600 BST.

All the profits will be put back into the project to enable the market to be run again.