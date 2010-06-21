Image caption More than 300 staff are employed by the tile manufacturer

Hundreds of staff have been made redundant at tile manufacturer Pilkington's.

The company, which employs 380 staff in Greater Manchester, Dorset and Dublin, went into administration last week.

Administrator KPMG has announced that 204 employees have been made redundant at the company's headquarters in Swinton, Salford.

Thirty seven workers at its quarry in Poole, Dorset, were made redundant on 16 June, the administrators said.

Paul Flint from KPMG said: "Unfortunately, on assessing the demand for the company's products, it has been necessary to make 204 staff redundant.

"Negotiations with customers are ongoing and we are hopeful that we will be able to recommence production of terrazzo flooring and the ceramic products in the Swinton factory in Greater Manchester early next week.

"We continue to work hard on securing a buyer for the business, either in distinct parts or as a whole. To date, a great deal of buyer interest has been shown in the terrazzo and ceramics production."

The GMB union had previously called on the Department for Business, Innovation and Skills (BIS) enter talks to examine whether it could be rescued.

The department said it was a matter for KPMG.