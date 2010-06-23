The body of a woman has been discovered in a flat on the Isle of Wight.

Hampshire Constabulary said the 37-year-old was found at a property in John Street, Ryde, shortly after midnight.

A police spokeswoman said: "The death is being treated as suspicious at this time and an investigation is ongoing."

A 50-year-old man of no fixed abode, a 38-year-old woman from Ryde and a 44-year-old man from Ryde were arrested and later released on bail.