Woman's body found in Isle of Wight flat
- 23 June 2010
The body of a woman has been discovered in a flat on the Isle of Wight.
Hampshire Constabulary said the 37-year-old was found at a property in John Street, Ryde, shortly after midnight.
A police spokeswoman said: "The death is being treated as suspicious at this time and an investigation is ongoing."
A 50-year-old man of no fixed abode, a 38-year-old woman from Ryde and a 44-year-old man from Ryde were arrested and later released on bail.