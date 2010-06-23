Three teenagers have been arrested over an attack on a man in Devon who had a liquid chemical thrown in his face for refusing to give youths a cigarette.

Two boys aged 13 and one aged 14 were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after the victim suffered serious burns in the incident.

The 45-year-old man was attacked in Hornbrook Gardens, in the Southway area of Plymouth, on Monday afternoon.

The youths - arrested on Tuesday - have all been bailed until 14 September.

The victim, who drove himself to Derriford Hospital following the attack, was later transferred to the specialist burns unit at Bristol's Frenchay Hospital.

Devon and Cornwall Police said that the solution thrown on the man appeared to have been an alkaline-based liquid.