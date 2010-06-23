A yacht suffering from engine failure was rescued by Alderney's relief Trent class lifeboat on Tuesday.

Two people were on board the 33ft yacht when it became stranded 13 miles north of Alderney.

The lifeboat was launched at 1820 BST and towed the vessel into Braye Harbour by 2130 BST.

Whisper, a Salcombe-registered yacht and a regular visitor to Alderney, had been aiming to get to the island from Poole.

The relief lifeboat is on station while the island's lifeboat the Roy Barker I is in for its annual service in Ireland.