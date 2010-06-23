Arsonists have set fire to the front of a house in Staffordshire.

Staffordshire Fire Brigade said an accelerant was used to start the fire at the house in Pinnox Street, Tunstall, Stoke-on-Trent.

Two men inside the house managed to escape unharmed following the attack, which happened around midnight on Monday.

The frontage suffered slight heat and fire damage, and neighbouring properties were also affected.