Men escape unharmed after arson attack in Tunstall
- 23 June 2010
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Arsonists have set fire to the front of a house in Staffordshire.
Staffordshire Fire Brigade said an accelerant was used to start the fire at the house in Pinnox Street, Tunstall, Stoke-on-Trent.
Two men inside the house managed to escape unharmed following the attack, which happened around midnight on Monday.
The frontage suffered slight heat and fire damage, and neighbouring properties were also affected.