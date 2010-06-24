Detectives investigating a raid on a Lincoln jewellers are hoping CCTV footage shown on national television will help catch the thieves.

The footage shows one of the men threaten a staff member with a hammer at James Usher & Son in Guildhall Street in the raid on 15 May, 2010.

Managing director James Frampton said about £80,000 of jewels were stolen.

Det Sgt Pete Grayson said the thieves were wearing white police-type forensics suits during the raid.

The footage was shown on the BBC Crimewatch programme on Thursday and Mr Grayson said: "Some people thought it was a prank, others police forensics officers entering a burglary scene.

"As they walked towards the store they were wearing these white crime suits and they placed signs around their necks which say 'police forensics' before entering the store.

"Both thieves carried what looked like laptop bags."

They escaped in a car later found abandoned and on fire.

Shop assistant Brett Heath was working in the shop when the raiders struck.

He said: "Two people walked through the door in white overalls and masks.

"One of them walked around to my direction, which was towards the diamond end of the shop."