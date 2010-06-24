The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is in dispute with London Mayor Boris Johnson over the timing of some events at the 2012 Olympics.

The marathon and triathlon are due to take place on weekdays but Mr Johnson said this would be too disruptive for the public and the transport network.

He said they would be better held at weekends when more people are off work.

Co-ordinator Denis Oswald said the IOC was keen to find the best solution but needed a balanced programme.

Mr Johnson said: "I think what all Londoners want to see is as much of the Olympics taking place in London at a time when they can see them.

"If we can have events at the weekends rather than a weekday, when people will be working, so much better," he told BBC London.

"That's what I'm arguing for."

Image caption Many streets in central London will be closed for the big athletics events

The Games will take place from Friday 27 July to Sunday 12 August 2012.

There will be 46 different athletics events, all of them scheduled for the final 10 days of the tournament, a period which includes two weekends.

Mr Oswald said organisers would "take into account that we use the roads for some events".

"We have to put all of this together and find the best solution.

"Also we need to have a balanced programme," he added.

"The Games are for the local people, but also for the world."