Omagh bombing - appeal date set

Image caption The 1998 explosion killed 29 people and unborn twins

Appeals by four dissident republicans held liable for the 1998 Omagh bomb are to be heard in January.

Michael McKevitt, Liam Campbell, Seamus Daly and Colm Murphy were successfully sued by 12 victims' relatives, who were awarded £1.6m compensation last June.

The judge also found the dissident republican organisation, the Real IRA, liable for the bomb in which 29 people and two unborn babies were killed.

The men were granted legal aid to pursue their appeals earlier this year.

Lawyers for some of the men have set out requests for transcripts from the original legal action as part of their case.

No-one has ever been convicted in a criminal court of causing the deaths of the Omagh victims.

The only man to face criminal charges over the Omagh killings, 38-year-old Sean Hoey from Jonesborough in south Armagh, was acquitted in 2007.

The families brought the multi-million pound civil action in an attempt to bring fresh information about the atrocity to light.

It was not a criminal case and no-one was jailed as a result.

None of the men sued has the capacity to pay out any kind of large-scale payment.

From the start, the families made clear the civil action was a vehicle for putting as much information as possible into the public domain about the bombing and the men whom they claim were involved.

A separate appeal by families to get a bigger payout will also be heard in January.