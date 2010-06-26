Probe into fatal blaze at house

A woman has died in a house fire in West Lothian, police have said.

The blaze broke out between 0430 and 0500 BST at a terraced house on Ambrose Rise, in the Dedridge area of Livingston.

An investigation by police and the fire service is under way to establish the cause of the blaze.

Lothian and Borders Police said they believed the dead woman was 23-years-old. Her identity will not be released until next of kin have been informed.

Anyone with information about the fire has been asked to conact the police.