Leicester

Leicester City Council warns of park barbecue ban

  • 26 June 2010
No BBQ fine
Image caption Fines for lighting illegal BBQs is £500

Anyone caught having a barbecue in Leicester's parks, except for in designated areas, faces a fine of up to £500, Leicester City Council warned.

The hot weather prompted the council to remind residents of a bylaw banning barbecues in its parks which was adopted in April 2009.

Parks manager Stewart Doughty said: "Part of the problem for us is people have barbecues and damage the grass."

Damage to bowling greens and cricket squares had been "costly", he said.

There has been a designated barbecue area in Watermead Park since May.

Mr Doughty added: "Some inconsiderate people have left the barbecues on the grass - which could be a problem if children or dogs go up to them when they are still hot."

Meg Kedie, 23, a University of Leicester student who lives in Clarendon Park, and uses Victoria Park, said barbecues should not be banned.

She said: "I don't think barbecues are the problem - it's the litter they cause, that's the issue, so as long as people deal with that they should be allowed."

But Hossam Elsisy, 30, from Clarendon Park, added: "Barbecues shouldn't be allowed - it's important for the park to look nice and I want to see the plants rather than people messing around and litter."

Mr Doughty said: "People used to just set up those tray barbecues on the wooden picnic tables and end up setting fire (to them) and ruining them."

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites